But officer, I thought I was only doing 45 km/h over the limit

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

A driver clocked going 144 km/h on a Greater Victoria highway told Saanich police he thought he was “only” going 125 in the 80 km/h zone.

On Monday evening, the Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit shared on social media that another speeder had been caught and taken off the road.

They said the driver was caught going more than 60 km/h over the Pat Bay Highway speed limit despite the wet roads. Upon being pulled over, the driver justified his actions by explaining that he thought he was going 125 km/h – which is still 45 km/h over the limit.

Another driver removed from our roads travelling excessively fast last night. Our dedicated Traffic Safety officers @SPD_Traffic continue their work toward #SaferRoads in #Saanich. Please #Slowdown. https://t.co/bgEqJrLZVV — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 12, 2021

The officer issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding and impounded the driver’s vehicle for a week which police say will cost another $375 in towing and impound fees.

On top of the financial punishment, the driver also received three penalty points on his license and a driver risk premium which, according to the ICBC website, can cost upwards of $460 when issued for an excessive speeding offence.

READ ALSO: Longtime Greater Victoria construction supervisor remembered for hard work, love of trades

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department