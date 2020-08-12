Busy gym at leisure centre in Houston

There’s been a healthy response to the mid-June opening of the leisure centre’s fitness facility, reports District leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

“The gym appointment times are 90 per cent filled on a daily basis. We can fit 36 people in the gym throughout the day, which is 30 per cent less than we typically saw prior to COVID-19,” she said of business following the re-opening.

“There is a lot of interest in booking appointments to use the gym.”

Kelly did add there was a large learning curve required on the part of regular users.

“A few users reacted negatively to the stringent rules and protocols put in place for their safety, but overall users were happy to have gym access again,” she said.

“Leisure facility staff have responded to their expanded cleaning protocols diligently. Their dedication has not gone unnoticed and has helped with our success. We have been so excited to welcome our users back to the facility over the last month as we all conform to the new regulations and protocols that the facility had to put in place.”

Mid-September is the scheduled re-opening time for the pool and staffers, again, are preparing in line with COVID precautionary measures.

“The pool has additional guidelines as set by the Lifesaving Society to reopening including new training that all staff must take before they can legally lifeguard again,” said Kelly.

“Staff require time to procure the required new personal protective equipment and create safety plans.”

Kelly said managing user flow through the facility and use of locker rooms is a concern.

“Much like the gym, the pool re-opening will be much different and accessing the facility will be done through a controlled method where booking times are required for public swimming,” she said.