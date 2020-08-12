Busy gym at leisure centre in Houston

There’s been a healthy response to the mid-June opening of the leisure centre’s fitness facility, reports District leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

“The gym appointment times are 90 per cent filled on a daily basis. We can fit 36 people in the gym throughout the day, which is 30 per cent less than we typically saw prior to COVID-19,” she said of business following the re-opening.

“There is a lot of interest in booking appointments to use the gym.”

Kelly did add there was a large learning curve required on the part of regular users.

“A few users reacted negatively to the stringent rules and protocols put in place for their safety, but overall users were happy to have gym access again,” she said.

“Leisure facility staff have responded to their expanded cleaning protocols diligently. Their dedication has not gone unnoticed and has helped with our success. We have been so excited to welcome our users back to the facility over the last month as we all conform to the new regulations and protocols that the facility had to put in place.”

Mid-September is the scheduled re-opening time for the pool and staffers, again, are preparing in line with COVID precautionary measures.

“The pool has additional guidelines as set by the Lifesaving Society to reopening including new training that all staff must take before they can legally lifeguard again,” said Kelly.

“Staff require time to procure the required new personal protective equipment and create safety plans.”

Kelly said managing user flow through the facility and use of locker rooms is a concern.

“Much like the gym, the pool re-opening will be much different and accessing the facility will be done through a controlled method where booking times are required for public swimming,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

New design sought for community hall in Houston

The District of Houston is looking for a design for a new… Continue reading

Citizens contact District with variety of queries

Dogs, debris figure in queries

Busy gym at leisure centre in Houston

There’s been a healthy response to the mid-June opening of the leisure… Continue reading

Beautiful sunrise

Houston resident, Naomi Himech captured this beautiful sunrise while camping recently on… Continue reading

Have the Churches in Houston resumed service?

Changed hours, different practices amidst the pandemic

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

PREVIEW: Vancouver opens against St. Louis on Wednesday

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Most Read