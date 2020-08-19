Businesses on Ninth Street suffer due to the construction work

District hopes to complete the work by October

The shops on the Ninth Street are facing a slowdown in their businesses due to the on-going construction as part of the District of Houston’s Downtown Revitalization Project. District, aware of the disruption that the construction work is causing, is hoping to open the street for traffic, by the end of September.

The Downtown Revitalization Project or the Move Around Downtown revitalization project, to replace the old infrastructure and beautiful Ninth Street, commenced on June 2. This construction work however, has been causing a lot of disruption for the shops on the street as people are no longer able to access the street from the Ninth Street and there is no parking available on the street either.

Shops on the Ninth Street have suffered as a result of this, with their businesses down almost 20 to 30 per cent. However, according the the district, this project was more than just about beautification. Houston businesses located on Ninth Street, encourage residents to still shop as much as they can and to use alternative parking at the back or the side parking of the businesses. Some businesses are also opened to allowing customers through their back entrance if necessary, with some stores offering the service of calling into the store to make arrangements to purchase items.

“For years, we have talked about making the community more appealing for people that live there, for visitors, and trying to attract people to come and work there so that’s been one major thing and plus we have had a lot of infrastructure falling apart underneath the streets,” said Mayor Shane Brienen.

The district while recognizing the issues around the construction, has been giving regular social media updates around the progress of the construction. In a post they did on Aug. 13, they highlighted the possible accesses and parking lots for the residents to access the stores on Ninth Street.

When asked about whether the district is doing anything to compensate the businesses however, Councillor Tom Euverman explained how the district has managed to not put any monetary pressure of the project costs on the businesses.

“Here is the way I see it — We applied for money, for infrastructure in the town and so the town received quite a few grants and this is all being done from money from grants. What normally happens when major work is done on retail streets is that a portion of the cost is charged to the merchants but in this case, the merchants aren’t being charged what they would normally be charged,” said Euverman.

He also told Houston Today that he spoke with several merchants about the project and they did mention the slow down in their businesses, some more than others, but they are looking forward to being open.

“The whole idea is that the street would be modern and up-to-date, and that it would create extra sales after that point. Basically, the merchants told me, they are accepting the short term downturn for long term improvement,” he said.

The construction work, that has already been going on for two months, is expected to be completed by Oct. 2 with minor work left to do for Spring, according to the Mayor.

“The idea of the Ninth Street project is to have the beautification and make the businesses be stronger in the long term. We do realize that there is some short term pain there but hopefully there would be some gain on the other end,” said Brienen.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

Just Posted

Former Nisga’a Nation leader passes away

Joseph Gosnell was instrumental in negotiating landmark 2000 self-governing treaty

Pinkut Site to be closed down on Sep. 1 to mitigate human-bear conflict risk

The seasonal closure will be in effect until Dec. 31

Houston farmers market

Despite the rain the market was held last Friday with lots of… Continue reading

Topley 4-H club auctions to start on August 22

Plans to hold an open house to market animals directly to buyers

Ministry to go ahead with cow moose and calf cull amidst opposition

Local politicians continue to challenge the harvest

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope, B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Most Read