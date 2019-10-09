The Dawson Group, the new road and bridge maintenance contractor in this area, has been buying new equipment for its work here and in other areas where it has maintenance contracts. (Dawson Group photo)

Business as usual for new road maintenance company

But faster snow clearing now required

The company now in charge of road and bridge maintenance on provincial roads in the Houston area is promising a seamless transition from the previous company.

It’ll be mostly business as usual, says Robert Koopmans from the Dawson Group, the Kamloops-based company which took over Oct. 1 from Billabong Road and Bridge Maintenance.

Billabong had the maintenance contract since 2004 but lost out to the Dawson Group in a bid for a new 10-year contract with the provincial government.

Former Billabong employees belonging to the International Union of Operating Engineers automatically slide over to the Dawson Group.

“Of course, no one has to come work for us if they don’t want to,” said Koopmans in adding there are some senior management changes.

He said the Dawson Group negotiated leases at some locations used by Billabong and found other locations when needed.

“As for equipment, what I can tell you is we have spent millions on new equipment,” Koopmans added of the company’s four operating areas — one in the northeast and two in the south and central Cariboo as well as here.

Personnel and equipment will continue to be sent to the Houston area from a yard in Smithers and Dawson will also maintain yards in the Hazeltons and at Carnaby, west of the Hazeltons, and a re-fueling and storage site at Meziadin.

And it will be re-opening a yard Billabong once had in Stewart at the far western end of Dawson’s road responsibilities.

“Given what we all know about the snow there, it seemed the most appropriate measure,” said Koopmans of the winter conditions in and around Stewart.

Although the shift will be seamless, Koopmans said motorists will notice a change in road clearing during the winter because of new standards being written into every maintenance contract in the province.

These include:

— increased communication with the public concerning rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel on B.C. roads.

— returning Winter Class A highways to bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer, when de-icing chemical use is safe and effective. The previous standard was 48 hours.

— increasing patrol frequency to 90 minutes on a Class A highway during a winter storm. When a weather event is forecasted to occur, increase the patrol frequency to four hours. The previous standard was 24 hours.

Under the new agreements being signed, a contractor is also required to be more proactive prior to a winter weather event occurring and to spread anti-icing chemicals prior to the weather event.

Koopmans also said vehicles now have GPS tracking equipment installed to better provide the company and the province exact information as to where and when they are operating.

“We think this will increase efficiency so that they can be operated in the best possible way,” he said of Dawson’s equipment.

Dawson has had the road and bridge maintenance contracts in the south and central Cariboo for years, and made its first venture north when it took over a northeastern B.C. contract this spring.

The dollar value of the contract here, as well as for every other maintenance contract in the province, will be released once negotiations for all of them have concluded.

Previous story
Widow of QuadrigaCX founder to hand over most assets in settlement

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink employment, spending figures some months away

Project only now beginning to ramp up for next year construction start

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

Business as usual for new road maintenance company

But faster snow clearing now required

Planning underway to ease wildfire danger

A $1 million project could reach into 2022

PV Plaza holds painting night

The Pleasant Valley Plaza, in Houston held a fun and entertaining evening… Continue reading

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read