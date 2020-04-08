The check marks indicates social distancing while seated on a bus. (Northern Connections graphic)

Bus services taking extra measures because of COVID-19

More cleaning and more disinfecting underway

Northern Health’s medical bus service has moved to restrict passenger travel due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Recognizing the age and underlying health of our clients, only those individuals requiring travel for essential medical appointments will be booked for service,” Northern Health has stated in a release regarding its Northern Connections service which takes patients to health care facilities and appointments through the north and down to the coast.

The one exception is for individuals who may be in mid-trip and who have a paid return ticket prior to March 22. They are still eligible to use the service to return home.

Specifically, and with no exceptions, the service will not be accepting walk-on passengers.

“No passengers exhibiting symptoms will be allowed to board; we would expect anyone who finds themselves symptomatic of any respiratory conditions prior to their trip to cancel or postpone their travel,” said Eryn Collins from Northern Health.

Buses are also being cleaned and disinfected regularly, she said.

The Northern Connections schedule, however, has not changed.

Its main Prince Rupert to Prince George service along Hwy16, which has regular stops in between, continues to leave Prince George bound for Prince Rupert on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, returning on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Westbound from Prince George, the bus stops in Houston at the Houston Health Centre at noon, leaving five minutes later and eastbound from Prince Rupert, it stops at the Houston Health Centre at 2:50 p.m., leaving five minutes later.

The westbound stop in Burns Lake takes place at the Town Pantry at 11 a.m., leaving five minutes later and eastbound, the stop at the Town Pantry is at 3:50 p.m., leaving five minutes later.

The public-sector supported BC Bus North service is continuing its schedule of two round trips a week between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

But, the service has indicated in a notice to potential passengers, people exhibiting flu-like symptoms are being asked not to travel.

As well, it has added to its regular disinfecting and cleaning of coaches and has introduced commercial grade, sterilization foggers each overnight.

It has also provided drivers and ticket office staffers with gloves, disinfectant spray and disposable towels for cleaning of touchpoint surfaces.

Drivers are also maximizing fresh air onboard and are not recirculating air.

Meanwhile BC Transit, which runs service from Smithers to Burns Lake with stops in between, has its drivers are monitoring passenger levels to determine social distancing between passengers and to provide space should passengers wish to move around while on the bus.

As with BC Bus North, BC Transit has enhanced daily disinfecting cleaning for high touch areas including stanchions, hand straps, stop buttons, doors, and seat tops.

Detailed cleaning is also underway as required for each bus.

It’s also asking people to stay home if they are feeling unwell.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

Just Posted

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

Northwest mines lengthen crew rotations in response to COVID-19

Northern Health confident precautions sufficient enough to keep work camps open

Register for a library card in Houston

The Houston Public Library may be closed to the public but it… Continue reading

Feds announce details of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

The federal government announced that is was taking actions to help Canadian… Continue reading

Creativity and hard work key to providing student instruction

Teachers, staff stepping up at School District 54 schools

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

Most Read