File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Burned vehicle in Port Moody linked to Coquitlam, B.C., shooting, police say

Nine-year-old boy who was in the back seat was not injured

Police say they believe a suspicious vehicle fire in Port Moody, B.C., is connected to a shooting that occurred minutes before in nearby Coquitlam.

A statement from Port Moody police says officers responded to a report of a silver sedan that was found burning on Saturday after being abandoned.

Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re now investigating any connection between the burned vehicle and the shooting, which may have been targeted.

They say the victim, who was not known to police, was taken hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

They say his nine-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

The RCMP say in a statement that there is not enough evidence to establish or rule out a link between the shooting and gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, “but police do not believe this was a completely random act.”

They say a silver sedan with a description matching the burned vehicle was seen leaving the area and police are asking anyone who was in the Westwood Plateau or Maude Court areas between 4:20 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to come forward with any information that could be helpful.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain
Next story
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy

Just Posted

A volunteer with Houston Link to Learning has prepared goody bags that will be delivered to seniors along with a Christmas lunch Dec. 16. (Houston Link to Learning photo)
Lunch, other activities on Houston Link to Learning’s Christmas list

covid
Weekly COVID-19 numbers

The SD54 building in Smithers. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
School District 54 puts off mandatory vaccine decision

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand