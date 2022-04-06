Bulkley Valley Credit Union makes donation

Funds for new jackets to Houston RCMP victim services program

The Houston RCMP Victim Services Program crew enjoying their brand new jackets. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) takes great pride in supporting local communities.

“We care a lot about the communities we live in and want to see our neighbours thrive. Our community support committee get the opportunity to work with and support not-for-profit agencies in our area, as they work to reach the goals that they have set for themselves to better our communities. It is a relationship of mutually supporting each other. This is one of the many reasons BVCU chose to support the Houston RCMP Victim Services (VS) Program,” said Halley Finch, branch manager.

“The victim services team will benefit immensely from the practical aspects of the new high visibility jackets. The jackets will provide complete on-scene safety for each VS Program worker; particularly when attending active scenes such as highway incidents and structure fires. The professional appearance and clarity of identification afforded by the new jackets will ensure that the VS staff are clearly and safely recognizable to both first responders at the scene and members of the public who require assistance and support,” said Paul Batley, coordinator of the Houston RCMP Victim Services Program.

Plus, the two-layer design of the jackets will increase the level of protection and comfort of the wearer in a wide range of local weather conditions. The very appearance of the new jackets will enable everyone who comes into contact with the VS staff to associate the qualities of professionalism and commitment to the VS program itself.

The jackets, therefore, will ultimately become synonymous with the outstanding quality of the VS program in the minds of the broader community members.

“It is one of the most humbling experiences that the VS program has encountered to be the recipient of the BVCU funding to purchase these exquisite jackets. We are proud to wear them and proud to be so powerfully and genuinely supported by the Houston branch of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union,” said Batley.

