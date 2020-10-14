Bulk water, sewage project underway

Construction started last week on a bulk water and sewage receiving facility for the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Construction is underway so the District of Houston can provide bulk water for larger industrial users and to accept larger quantities of sewage.

The total cost of the work taking place on Nadina across from the Aurora Truck Centre is pegged at just under $528,000 with the septage receiving station portion of the project coming in at just over $114,000.

Although the project is not within the District’s current strategic plan, the prospect of providing a service to large-scale users prompted council to undertake the work as one way to add to the District’s overall ability to attract more business and boost economic development.

As it is, Civeo, the work camp provider installing the large worker facility south of Houston for workers on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline, contributed $311,628.75 with the District adding in $177,000 of its own money for a budgeted value of $538,335.

Civeo this fall has started intensive work on getting Huckleberry Lodge ready for occupancy for an influx of workers next year when work begins to place the natural gas pipeline underground.

Work started Oct. 5 with a completion goal of next month.

The District had put the project out to tender but with no bids received, awarded it directly to Canadian Western Mechanical.

Houston is one of three communities, the others being Burns Lake and Fraser Lake, in which agreements have been struck to upgrade water and sewer services to support the Coastal GasLink project.

In all three locations, local governments will be paid fees for the new services.