Construction started last week on a bulk water and sewage receiving facility for the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Construction started last week on a bulk water and sewage receiving facility for the District of Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Bulk water, sewage project underway

It’s meant for large-scale industrial users

Construction is underway so the District of Houston can provide bulk water for larger industrial users and to accept larger quantities of sewage.

The total cost of the work taking place on Nadina across from the Aurora Truck Centre is pegged at just under $528,000 with the septage receiving station portion of the project coming in at just over $114,000.

Although the project is not within the District’s current strategic plan, the prospect of providing a service to large-scale users prompted council to undertake the work as one way to add to the District’s overall ability to attract more business and boost economic development.

As it is, Civeo, the work camp provider installing the large worker facility south of Houston for workers on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline, contributed $311,628.75 with the District adding in $177,000 of its own money for a budgeted value of $538,335.

Civeo this fall has started intensive work on getting Huckleberry Lodge ready for occupancy for an influx of workers next year when work begins to place the natural gas pipeline underground.

Work started Oct. 5 with a completion goal of next month.

The District had put the project out to tender but with no bids received, awarded it directly to Canadian Western Mechanical.

Houston is one of three communities, the others being Burns Lake and Fraser Lake, in which agreements have been struck to upgrade water and sewer services to support the Coastal GasLink project.

In all three locations, local governments will be paid fees for the new services.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo) It’s time to get rid of the corruption
Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Man killed in motor vehicle accident

Discovered on the North Road this morning

RCMP file photo
Court appearance today following shotgun seizure

Police allege a botched attempt to collect on a drug debt

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Raija Paul, 10, wants to sponsor 100 nights of family stays

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Most Read