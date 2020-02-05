Building permit values increase for 2019

Building permit values here for 2019 topped the figure for 2018, indicates a year end report released by the District of Houston.

The total dollar value for 2019 was $963,050 compared to $906,153 in 2018.

There were five residential construction permits issued last year for a total value of $386,000 compared to two issued in 2018 with a value of $400,000.

There were no industrial building permits issued in 2019 and one in 2018, carrying a value of $190,000.

While the 2019 figure topped that of 2018, it was substantially lower than the $6,373,100 registered in 2017.

Two projects in 2017 helped boost that figure — the rebuilding of Nadina Truck Service’s building in the industrial area valued at $2.150 million and the $2 million spent at Cottonwood Manor to demolish older accommodation suites and replace them with 16 independent living units.