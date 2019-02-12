Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to his seat at the start of the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Budget watchdog says federal deficit this year to be $16.1 billion

Corporate income-tax revenues are $3 billion higher than the watchdog forecast in October

The parliamentary budget watchdog is projecting the federal deficit this fiscal year will come in $2.1 billion lower than the Liberals have predicted.

Yves Giroux’s office chalks up the change to higher-than-anticipated income-tax revenues that the government has collected this fiscal year, which closes in March.

A report out this morning from the parliamentary budget office predicts that this year’s budget deficit will be $16 billion, less than the $18.1 billion the Liberals anticipate.

Had the economy been weaker or tax revenues lower, the report says, the federal deficit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year could have hit $23.2 billion when taking into account extra spending in Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s fall economic update.

READ MORE: Finance Department predicts federal budget will be balanced by 2040

More than half the $7.2-billion swing in the projection is due to stronger tax revenues than Giroux predicted in the fall.

The report says corporate income-tax revenues are $3 billion higher than the watchdog forecast in October.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. ice wine makers welcome latest harvest they’ve ever seen
Next story
Snow, ice and high winds for Ontario, Quebec as storm sweeps in

Just Posted

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

B.C. limits ‘duelling’ expert witnesses in ICBC injury cases

David Eby says limits on experts for wage loss, future care

VIDEO: Dolphins befriend killer whale off B.C. coast

Resident southern killer whales don’t naturally hunt dolphins

15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

This latest foot is one of five that have not yet been matched to a missing person or other case

Cat was starved, burned and dumped alleges Okanagan woman

Penticton resident Kim Wade took to social media after her cat Mr. Pickles was found with burned lips

B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens

IMAX documentary narrated by Ryan Reynolds aims for student audience

Would you date my son? Mother causes concern on U.S. campus

Mom scouting date for son draws campus ire

More storms in store for snow-socked Pacific Northwest

A winter storm watch is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon

Doctors snooped in Humboldt Broncos patient records

Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner discovered doctors inappropriately accessed electronic health records

Most Read