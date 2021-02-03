The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. “The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds,” said the District’s Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails’ parking lot turns in. “Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!” said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today) There will be an increase in industrial traffic on the Buck Flats road from 6km to the highway between January 25 and March 31. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. “The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds,” said the District’s Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails’ parking lot turns in. “Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners – going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!” said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

