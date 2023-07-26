Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery

Many years back I lived in Houston, worked for Northwood, and enjoyed riding my horse along the Buck Creek dike and the Little Bulkley trails during my spare time. At that time there was a fish fence in the Bulkley and several fish projects were evident. The giant Fishing Rod was raised and Frank Eberman’s Fish sculpture was set up in the CN. Park along the highway. The town seemed to be enamoured by fish at the time.

Recently I was back in town and noticed a building on the back side of the big white house next to the Buck. That house is called the Canfor House, set up for visiting staff. I went back to check it out and found a new to my eyes building housing the Buck Creek Canfor Fish Hatchery. This looked to be a story for the column and I got a chance to meet Cindy Verbeek the project coordinator.

Hard for me to believe that this project has been growing and expanding over the last 8 years. Cindy told me she has been involved in several environmental projects over her 20 year time period after arriving in Houston but this is the one that seems to really resonate with her fellow citizens. “This project has been a labor of love for me said Cindy and we have expanded into a nature center with a gathering area outside for summer campfires. Everything we do centers around education and the excitement has been growing as we have almost completed our training facilities and hope to continue to offer nature camps for kids during the summer and school breaks.”

“Naturally our most important task is to grow and release Coho fry into our local streams, said Cindy, everything we do in relation to fish is monitored and supported by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. They have been very supportive. We have a Fish Tank that contains over 9000 fry growing in our temperature controlled water which we hope to release into the Little Bulkley and the Buck this coming June. Its very exciting and we also hope to include many school kids in the release program. On June 10th we will hold our annual Goodbye Fry event where all who are able to come and release a fish or two will join in the activities, visit the information booths and enjoy a community Barbeque.

We have had so much support for our projects, it has been amazing, says Cindy. Of course Canfor got us started with the property lease and they continue to pay the taxes. Everyone wants to be involved. The Dungate Community Forest has been a huge contributor along with B.V.Credit Union, the Dragonfire Foundation, the Co-Op Community Spaces and the B.V. Foundation. We are also the northern project of A Rocha Canada, a Christian environmental stewardship organization.

Our Nature center at our facility includes several displays such as our Augmented Reality Sandbox where you can change a landscape in real time and watch the outcome on a screen to determine the effect on your mini habitat. There are also several animal mounts to be used for visual education. “ My true passion along with fish are insects says Cindy and hopefully we will be able to develop a display over the next few years. We also have organized nature walks along the river trails and want to involve the students in tree planting these areas.”

“So much is happening and we invite you to come by our facility to see for yourself said Cindy. Along with our youth programming, we invite you to join us for our speaker series called,’ Knowing Nature,’ where knowledgeable local people share their stories and passions about the natural world.”

“This is amazing what you have going here Cindy, its so important for kids to be immersed in nature and growing, tending, and releasing fish is an act that will remain in their memories for a lifetime. Thanks for all you do here and thanks for the story.”