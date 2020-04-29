Buck Creek banks cleaned up

And chamber is continuing with Pitch-In clean up effort

Four families took part in the April 22 A Rocha Buck Creek Hatchery annual clean up along the banks of Buck Creek.

“It took us just under an hour to clean the banks of Buck Creek from the train bridge to the Catholic church and we got eight bags of garbage,” said Cindy Verbeek, A Rocha’s Houston-based coordinator.

“It was pretty clean this year.”

In keeping with physical distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Rocha encouraged families to participate, assigning each one to a section of the creek.

Appropriate sanitation measures were also in place.

This was the seventh year A Rocha has organized a clean up of Buck Creek’s banks within Houston, conducting it as part of Pitch-In Week.

As for Pitch-Week itself, the time period has been extended, says Houston and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Maureen Czirfusz.

“We have a few groups out and about,” she said.

“We will be running for a few weeks to allow people to participate in the program while practicing physical distancing.”

Czirfusz is asking individuals or family members living in the same household to register by calling the chamber office at 250-845-7640.

Those registering will then be assigned an area, date and time to participate.

The chamber has a supply of garbage bags for those participating and they can be picked up at the chamber office, keeping physical distancing in place at the time of pick up.

Participants will also be told where the garbage can be taken once finished.

This is the 59th year that Houston has taken part in Pitch-In Week.