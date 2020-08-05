Brucejack mine fatality identified

Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland

Patrick Critch passed away at Mills Memorial Hospital Aug. 2 in Terrace following injuries received in an accident at the Brucejack mine July 31. (Contributed photo)

The employee killed following an incident at Brucejack Mine north of Stewart July 31 has been identified as Patrick Critch, 61, from Newfoundland.

Critch, the superintendent of operations at the mine, was treated at the scene and then taken to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace where he passed away Aug. 2.

In an email to The Terrace Standard, Critch’s brother, Cecil, said he had worked at mines in the Maritimes, in Ontario and in Michigan before Brucejack.

He leaves a wife, five children and grandchildren.

“He was my brother and a wonderful man who died too soon,” said his brother.

Pretivm, the company that operates Brucejack, issued a press release Aug. 2 regarding the incident

“Our immediate focus is to support his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” company president Jacques Perron said in the statement.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our topmost priority and we will investigate the incident fully.”

This is the second accident death connected to the Brucejack mine. In 2018, an employee of a company contracted to the mine died at a support camp 25km from the mine location.

