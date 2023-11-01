Brothers Keepers gang member Amandeep Singh Kang pleaded guilty to two charges in Vancouver Supreme Court on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Brothers Keepers gang member Amandeep Singh Kang pleaded guilty to two charges in Vancouver Supreme Court on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Brothers Keepers gang member pleads guilty to B.C. drug activity

Amandeep Singh Kang admits to participating in gang, conspiring to traffic drugs

A Brothers Keepers gang member pleaded guilty to two criminal offences in Vancouver Supreme Court this week.

Amandeep Singh Kang admitted to the court on Monday (Oct. 30) that he committed an offence for a criminal organization and conspired to traffic drugs. The 31-year-old will face sentencing on Jan. 10.

Kang is the latest of three British Columbians to plead guilty in connection to Brother Keepers gang activity. In August 2022, Andrew Miguel Best of Vancouver Island was sentenced to five years for drug trafficking and possession for the purposes of trafficking. Last December, Moshmem Khanun Khan of Surrey was handed a conditional sentence order, to be served in the community rather than in jail. She pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

Two other individuals, Dylan Robert Ferris and Jannat Bibi Nadeem both of Surrey have also been charged with offences related to the Brothers Keepers. They’re awaiting trial.

B.C.’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), says Brothers Keepers first emerged on the gang landscape in 2017. Their appearance caused immediate conflict with other gangs in the province, such as the Red Scorpions, the Wolfpack, the Hells Angels and the United Nations, and caused an uptick in violence on the street.

CFSEU-BC says the gang had about a dozen core members as of July 2020, and close to 200 people total working in its network.

