Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

More than 30 current and former NHL players are expected at a tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens and Sean Monahan of the Calgary Flames are two of the players anticipated to be there.

Other NHL stars such as Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t be there.

But they and the other players are donating jerseys to an online auction raising money for the families of those who died or were injured in the April 6 crash.

Winners will have an opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet with the players after the concert.

Featured performers include Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke.

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game when their team bus and a tractor-trailer collided at an intersection.

Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed and another 13 people were injured.

Other performers at the concert include Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee and the Hunter Brothers from Saskatchewan.

The Country Thunder Music Festival, which booked the evening’s musical acts, says money from the $65 concert tickets will also be donated to the families.

The Canadian Press

