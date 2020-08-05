Broman Lake activity

Jakes Construction Ltd. from the Fraser Valley has set up an operations base at Broman Lake, three kilometres from where it has a $15 million contract at 6 Mile Summit to add a westbound passing lane, extending the eastbound passing lane there now and improve the entry and exit lanes at the brake check and chain off areas. The project is to be completed by next fall. (Laura Blackwell photo)



