Broken water main means residents are without water

Contractors are being lined up to deal with a broken water main near 13th and Copeland.

The District of Houston has shut off the water there to prevent damage to the road and to the property of residents.

It also means residents of 13 Street are without water and it’s unknown for how long that will be or when service will be restored.

The District says it will be providing updates as the situation progresses.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during this time,” a statement from the District indicates.