British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

British Columbians who have remained isolated for months can begin to slightly broaden their social circles as of mid-May.

On Wednesday, B.C. officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a decreases in measures that have stifled social lives, the economy and hopefully the virus since they began in March.

British Columbians will be allowed to mingle with groups of around two to six people outside of their own household.

People can “double their bubble,” officials said, and hug people within that small group of approximately six people.

Those who are sick are told to continue to self-isolate and people at higher risk due to age or pre-existing conditions must decide for themselves if they wish to broaden their “pandemic bubble” in the coming weeks.

However, health officials said that physical distancing measures must continue for people outside of your new bubble, even as people can begin to hang out with neighbours and others. The province is trying to keep interactions to about 60 per cent of pre-COVID times.

As the weather gets warmer, British Columbians will have more access to the outdoors as of the middle of May. Provincial parks will reopen for day use, as can municipally operated parks, beaches and outdoor spaces that are currently closed. Overnight camping could return in June, while movie theatres and symphonies are scheduled to open up in July.

Recreation and sports opportunities can restart, Brown said, although sports that are low-contact are preferable.

However, many aspects of pre-COVID life will not return. Restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people including concerts, conventions and sporting events with a live audience “are here to stay,” Premier John Horgan said at a press conference Wednesday.

“Small social gatherings with physical distancing will be allowed,” Horgan said.

International travel will continue to be restricted to essential crossings only, and the 14-day quarantine requirement will stay.

As of Wednesday, B.C. has had 2,255 total test positive cases and 124 deaths due to COVID-19. A total of 1,494 have now recovered.

READ MORE: B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Coronavirus

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

