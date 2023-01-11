Naveah and her grandpa Chris Wynn, both wearing new year’s attire and bling, were out and about gathering snacks for a midnight celebration to ring in 2023. Neveah was supposed to come earlier to visit her grandpa but it was postponed as he had gotten sick. Once she heard that her grandpa was better she came down to see him and they celebrated the new year’s together. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Bringing in the new year with grandpa

