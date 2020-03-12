BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are in self-isolation over COVID-19 concerns, which has forced the cancellation of an in-person meeting of Canada’s first ministers.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in the U.K. and began exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late last night.

She is now awaiting test results for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus while in self-isolation at home.

Trudeau himself is not exhibiting any symptoms, but “out of an abundance of caution” has decided to work from home until the results come in.

Trudeau was scheduled to meet with Canada’s premiers in Ottawa, but his office says they will instead talk to each over the phone and postpone the in-person meeting.

In a statement, the PMO says the government continues to urge Canadians to take all necessary precautions and follow medical advice in order to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, adding that “this is what the prime minister and his family are doing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.

CANADIAN PRESS

Coronavirus

