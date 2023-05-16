Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

BREAKING: Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine declares state of emergency amid flooding

Areas of the City of Terrace now under evacuation alert

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has declared a state of local emergency in Old Remo, New Remo, Usk, and northern Kitselas, as flood waters rise in and around the region amid a record-breaking heat wave.

In an interview, Thornhill Fire Chief Rick Boehm said the Regional District is also expected to issue evacuation orders for Old Remo and New Remo shortly.

An evacuation alert is now in place for the following areas in Terrace proper: Ferry Island Campground, Skeena Street (south of Haugland Ave.), Haugland Avenue (west of Braun St. – south side only), Braun Street (south of Haugland Ave. – west side only), Medeek Avenue (west of Craig St. – south side only), Craig Street, Mills Avenue, Apple Street and Graham Avenue (west of Kenney St.).

This Evacuation Alert is a precautionary measure and not an Evacuation Order. In the event of an Evacuation Order, residents should be prepared to leave on short notice. For a map of affected areas, visit the City of Terrace website.

Sandbags are currently available at the Thornhill Fire Department. The public is encouraged to visit the Thornhill Fire Department location to pick up as needed between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. All trails, playgrounds and campsites at Ferry Island are now closed to the public due to high water.

More to come.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Like the Terrace Standard on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Finding pet-friendly rental housing more problematic than ever in B.C.

Just Posted

Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine declares state of emergency amid flooding

Ferry Island on Monday, as the City of Terrace announced that parts of island have been closed off to the public, including the entirety of Fisherman’s Park, as water levels rise amid a record-breaking heatwave affecting the region. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flood watch issued for Skeena Region amid ‘unseasonable’ heatwave

A haze of smoke has begun to obscure the hills in the distance around Williams Lake on May 16, 2023 as Environment Canada issues a Special Air Quality Statement for north and central B.C. (Black Press Media photo)
Special Air Quality statement as smoke moves across northeast, central B.C.

Workcamp at Seabridge Gold’s KSM project in northwest B.C. (Seabridge Gold photo)
Seabridge Gold secures CA$200 million investment to advance gold mine project