UPDATE: 2 suspects killed, 1 possibly at large after daytime bank robbery in Saanich

Two suspects have been killed in a brazen bank robbery in Saanich, which left six Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team officers with gunshot wounds after police and the suspects exchanged fire.

One more possible suspect could still be at large and a shelter in place advisory remains in effect for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill Cross Road, and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill Road.

This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area.

Nearby homes and businesses have been evacuated due to a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated with the suspects.

Three of the injured officers are members of Saanich Police Department and the other three members are from the Victoria Police Department.

“We anticipate that some officers will be released following emergency treatment, whereas other officers sustained serious injuries and have been taken into surgery,” a statement from VicPD reads.

Police responded shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday (June 28) to reports that two armed men had entered a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street in Saanich. Police encountered the suspects who fired at police, with police returning fire. Two suspects were shot by police and died at the scene.

“At this time, we do not believe that any bank employees, bank customers, or members of the public were physically injured in this incident,” VicPD added in its statement

Police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area as the incident is ongoing.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is also investigating this incident, as with all shootings involving police officers in the province.

