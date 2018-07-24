IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old girl.

The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Ave.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building on Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

Building manager Don Homister told the media that police also came by with a photo of a young girl yesterday, asking if any of the residents recognized her.

More details to come.

Previous story
Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink awards contract for camp near Burns Lake

Local residents to be consulted before location is picked

Houston prepares for projected growth

Transportation Master Plan anticipates traffic increase

Houston’s Pleasant Valley Plaza to host information session about bitcoin

Locals will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed farm

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec

Work “well underway” for shared revenue in northwest B.C.

Resource Benefits Alliance developing proposal for the province

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

Most Read