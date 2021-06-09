Breaking ground for a new business

Ground breaking for the new Esso outlet on the vacant lot across from Tim Hortons took place June 4 in Houston. The owner, Parm Klar and his wife Ravi (L-R) and his daughter Rea and son Arwin were all on hand for the momentous occasion. Klar has applied for and received a development permit from the District of Houston for a gas bar, convenience store and restaurant. Parm commented, “We are very excited about this project. I always lived in small towns and love to do business in small communities where everyone knows everyone and construction we are thinking will be 8-9 months before we open.” (Submitted photos/Houston Today)