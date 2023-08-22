RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

BREAKING: Explosion reported in downtown Prince George

RCMP ask public to stay away from unfolding scene

First responders are at the scene of an explosion in downtown Prince George.

“This incident is dynamic and information is changing rapidly. We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely. The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

The blast occurred at an abandoned restaurant called The Achillion near UNBC’s Wood Innovation and Design Centre. It was originally the city’s bus depot and is a very old structure.

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Street all the way down to Queensway.

The public is asked to avoid entering this area.

RCMP confirm the explosion occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning (Aug. 22).

The exact cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

More to come

