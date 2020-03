Trade will not be affected

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump this morning and they agreed to temporarily restrict non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border.

He says travellers will no longer be allowed to cross for recreation or tourism.

He also says essential travel will continue, as it is critical to preserve the supply chains that bring both countries food, medicine and other important products.

