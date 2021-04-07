Break-in at Burns Lake Community Church could be connected to Houston break-ins

The Burns Lake Community Church had a break-in last month following the break-ins at two Houston churches.

Earlier last month, two break-ins were reported in Houston, one at the Houston Christian Reformed Church and the second one at the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church. While nothing was stolen at the Houston Christian Reformed Church, over $40,000 worth of electronic equipment was stolen from the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church.

The break-in at the Burns Lake Church had a similar modus operandi according to the police. The burglars had ransacked the place, took Pastor John Neufeld’s computer and monitor, a laptop, two LCD projectors and a portable amplifier.

The church’s offering box was also hacked and cash from inside was taken. The church located at 530 Kerr Road was broken into between Mar. 22 and 23, just days after the Houston break-ins.

The Houston Christian Reformed Church was broken into between Feb. 28 and Mar. 2 while the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church was broken into between Mar. 10 and Mar. 12.

“It’s not a major setback, but it is disheartening to experience such a thing, and extra sad to hear of other churches being targeted,” said Neufeld.

According to both, Sergeant Mark Smaill, the officer in charge of the Houston RCMP detachment and Sergeant Shaunna Lewis, of the Burns Lake RCMP, the possibility of a connection between the break and enters in both communities is being explored as similar tactics were implemented and similar property was stolen at the churches in both Houston and Burns Lake.

Smaill also said that it was concerning that someone was breaking into churches, the places that relied on donations.

Neighbouring detachments have also been informed and the RCMP are now asking the public to keep an eye on their urban and rural churches have become the target for criminals.

The Houston RCMP can be contacted at 250-845-2204 and the Crime Stoppers is 1 -800- 222-8477.

– with files from Rod Link