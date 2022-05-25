Branch 249 unveils new passenger shuttle van

Ambrose Kelly, left, and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249 president Don Woodbeck helped with the ribbon cutting May 14 as the branch celebrated the arrival of a new vehicle for its passenger shuttle service. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249 unveiled its new shuttle van May 14, thanking local businesses and others who helped finance its purchase.

The 2022 Traverse is the second vehicle the Legion has purchased since it started a shuttle service for veterans and others in 2017.

A campaign to raise money for its purchase began last year after it was evident the first van was at the end of its useful life.

Branch president Don Woodbeck made note of those who contributed to the purchase, leading off with the provincial gaming branch who provided half of the cost and Coastal GasLink.

Locals will not be able to miss the shuttle van as it makes its rounds because it is festooned with logos from contributing purchase sponsors.

The business sponsors are All West Glass, BLAST, Buy Low Foods, Bulkley Valley Home Centre, Coastal Gas Link, Emberson Plumbing, Houston Today, Mike’s Audio, Monster Industries Ltd., Motion Canada, Snap-on Tools, Sullivan Motor Products, Tower Communications and Turcotte Bros.

There is no charge for veterans or senior citizens and others are charged $10.

The van is also used for meal delivery for the Better at Home program.

Thanks to two drivers, the van is in service Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Branch 249 is now looking for a third driver for night work during the week.