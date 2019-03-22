Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

On March 24, 1991 a four-year old Victoria boy disappeared off of a playground without a trace.

Michael Dunahee was playing at the Blanshard School playground, a short distance from his family when he disappeared. There were many people at the school at the time who had gathered to watch a touch football game.

When his family noticed Michael was missing, a massive search was launched involving hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple departments.

Now, 28 years later, it still remains the largest investigation in the Victoria Police Department’s history, and remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.

READ MORE: Dunahee run continues 28 years after four-year-old disappears

“We continue to receive and investigate new tips and are always exploring new advancements in forensics and technology” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Historical Case Review Section in a statement.

“Over the years many people in our community, including the investigators, have been personally and profoundly affected by this case. So many people have come forward and worked to help our officers, for which we’re very grateful.”

ALSO READ: Michael Dunahee case remains unsolved after 25 years

Investigators believe there is still someone out there with information about what happened to Michael, and urge people to come forward with information.

Anyone with information on Michael’s disappearance can call VicPD’s dedicated Tip Line at 250-995-7444 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Substitute teacher arrested after gun fires in Alabama classroom
Next story
Appeal Court to decide on B.C. pipeline law that would impact Trans Mountain

Just Posted

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

Dust advisory from Smithers to Burns Lake

Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake dusty enough to warrant an air quality advisory.

Aussies buy majority stake in Red Chris mine

Company looks forward to relationship with Tahltan Nation

Houston Poker fun

Congratulations to the winners of the Third Annual Houston Snowmobile Club Poker… Continue reading

B.C. minister says rural internet is ‘railroad of the 21st century’

Jinny Sims talks details about the $50-million provincial and possible $750-million federal funds

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Fierce house cat spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read