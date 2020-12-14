Police lights

Boy spotted on roof of Saskatoon home: Man and woman face child abuse charges

A woman and a man are facing numerous charges following a report of a child on the roof of a Saskatoon home.

Police say they were called around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and arrived to find others had been able to get the boy down safely.

Officers found another boy confined to a bedroom in the home.

The Saskatoon Police Service child abuse unit investigated before the man and woman were arrested on Thursday.

The children involved are two boys, who are four and seven, and a 10-year-old girl.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of forcible confinement.

A 28-year- old man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

