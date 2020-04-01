The Houston Public Library is set to offer services to patrons, but the facility remains closed for public use. (Houston Today photo)

Borrowing and return services offered by library during closure

But facility remains closed to public

Houston Public Library staffers have now put in place a series of steps so that patrons will have access to material despite the library being closed to public access.

As of March 26 patrons have the option of requesting items by phone, through email or by using the library’s online catalogue, reports library director Sara Lewis.

“Staff will then check out the items and a pick up time can be arranged. Items will be handed off at the door. Patrons will not have access to the building,” she said.

The library’s book drop is also open and items already checked out can be returned at any time.

“However, if you are experiencing any symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, we request that you stay home and do not return the material until after a 14-day quarantine period,” Lewis cautioned.

“No fines or invoices will be issued on late material.”

Lewis noted that because the library’s doors will remain locked during the closure, patrons must contact staffers to arrange a pick up time.

“Pick ups are available between between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday – Friday,” she said.

If you would like to order items or need any assistance accessing your account you can call 250-845-2256, email director@houstonlibrary.ca, or message the library on Facebook for help.

The links below will guide patrons to the library website where there is a guide for navigating the online catalogue.

https://bh.bc.catalogue.libraries.coop/eg/opac/home?physical_loc=6&locg=24

Online Catalogue Help

The library closed its doors to the public early last week in response to the effort to prevent the spread through community transfer of COVID-19.

One staff member was then assigned to do a deep clean of the building.

Lewis and others then began working on access planning with particular emphasis on providing a service to people now spending more time at home.

