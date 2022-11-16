‘Books’ share local history with students

A educational initiative adapted from Denmark has resulted in 40 ‘books’ making up a living library of local history for students from Twain Sullivan Elementary, Houston Secondary School and the Houston Christian School.

Twain Sullivan librarian Tanya Margerm got the idea for a local living library from watching a video of one put together in Denmark.

“In my research living libraries were largely held in a university setting and I wanted to adapt that style of learning for Grades 4-7,” she said.

“I have a passion for working with children and seniors and thought this would be an amazing venue to incorporate that.”

Margerm’s work resulted in recruiting 40 people to share their stories about the Bulkley Valley making the connections with students being held over four days.

“We were especially happy to hear from five guests who were over 90 years old that were a wealth of experience from around the world,” she said.

“We also had a myriad of titles from Wet’suwet’en stories, hunters, fly fishers, dancers, helicopter pilot, triathletes, immigrants from Vietnam, the Netherlands, Austria and India, WWII survivors and so much more.”

Participating students ranged in age from nine years to 18 years old.

Once students chose a ‘book’, they gathered in groups of four, spending half an hour to listen and ask questions.

“I think every person that walked in from guests to teachers to students left with new ideas and new perspectives,” said Margerm.

Living library ‘book’ Dr. Stephanie Steele shares information with student Zoe Lyons during a four-day exchange between students and guests. (Photo courtesy Tanya Margerm)

Brian Hewitt and Owen Hamilton are deep in conversation during one of the living library conversation groups held recently at Twain Sullivan Elementary. (Tanya Margerm photo/Houston Today)