‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Bonnie and Henry are among a litter of 10 new BC & Alberta Guide Dogs.

The Labrador puppies were named to honour B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Dr. Henry has been a wonderful presence of calm and guidance through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Thornton, CEO of BC & Alberta Guide Dogs. “Our organization felt that it was a fitting tribute to name these little puppies after her, as they will one day grow up to provide those same qualities of guidance and support to someone in need.”

READ ALSO: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind (video)

The duo will train to be guide dogs for people who are blind or visually-impaired, as autism service dogs for children with profound autism, and PTSD service dogs for veterans and first responders living with Operational Stress Injuries.

At eight weeks old, they will be placed with volunteer Puppy Raisers who help train and raise the puppies, with help and supervision from the organization, until they are ready for advanced training.

“Thank you for the incredible work that BC Guide Dogs does, supporting so many people in British Columbia. It is an honour to have two such adorable namesakes,” Henry said in a news release. “I would like to extend my warmest wishes for the continued success of your organization during what has been a difficult time for all of us. Taking a moment to appreciate the joy of two little puppies is so welcome.”

READ ALSO: Guide dogs not taught social distancing, public asked to assist when necessary

 

