District of Houston crews drained and refilled a water reservoir after a high coliform count resulted in a boil water notice being issued. (Houston Today photo)

Boil water notice lifted Sunday night

Testing confirms water is safe again

District of Houston residents spent last week and into the weekend boiling drinking water in response to a test result showing a high coliform count at one of the District’s two reservoirs.

The routine test was done from a sample taken Oct. 29 with the results known Nov. 5, prompting the District to issue the notice.

District chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck said the District believes the high count resulted from a water turnover issue in the reservoir, called Reservoir 2, as that was the only location in which test results were outside of drinking water standards.

District of Houston crews then drained, re-chlorinated and refilled the water reservoir.

Testing protocol required that two samples be taken a minimum of 24 hours apart in order for a boil water notice to be lifted.

A Northern Health Authority medical health officer had to check the samples and the first sample was cleared Nov. 8 with the second sample being cleared Nov. 10.

With the all clear being given, residents were then told to flush their pipes.

“To flush your plumbing, run all your cold water faucets on full for at least five minutes each,” the District said in a notice.

“If your service connectioin is long or complex (like an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your building superintendent or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times.”

The District also advices people with hot water heaters, water coolers, in-line filters or other appliances with direct water connections or water tanks to run enough water to replace at least one full volume of lines and tanks.

Water filters should also be replaced as they may be contaminated.

“We will be reviewing the design and operating parameters of this facility going forward to mitigate the risk of future advisories being issued,” Pinchbeck said.

Previous story
Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.
Next story
Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

Just Posted

Boil water notice lifted Sunday night

Testing confirms water is safe again

Water test passes first hurdle

Second test results expected tomorrow

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Crews drain, refill reservoir in response to coliform count

Boil water advisory issued Nov. 5

VIDEO: Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Canada became home not only to war brides, but also to war grooms

Soldiers from other countries trained in Canada, fell for Canadian women and settled down post-war

Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry’s anti-immigrant comments

Outrage was building online on Sunday with many on Twitter calling for Cherry to be fired

Most Read