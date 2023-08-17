Body recovered from Okanagan Lake presumed to be B.C. boat captain

Shrimp boat operator drowned in storm July 24

Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)

More than three weeks after Travis Van Hill’s boat capsized, a body has finally been recovered from the water.

The shrimp fishing boat captain was presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake after a storm submerged his vessel during a July 24 storm.

His family received the news on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that a body was recovered in the lake.

On the same day, RCMP dive teams recovered a body in Kalamalka Lake – that of Eli Buruca, who also went missing during the July 24 storm.

Van Hill’s family is still dealing with police, coroner and WorkSafe, but it is presumed the body recovered in Okanagan Lake is that of the captain.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery around 4:30 p.m.

“The deceased is believed to be the 55-year old man who went missing when his boat capsized on the night of July 24, however, this cannot be confirmed until a positive identification is made,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski.

Along with the tragedy, it has been a frustrating situation for family as WorkSafe prevented immediate recovery operations.

“His boat sat floating in the water for over a week before recovery operations began,” son Lucas Pool said.

“He could have been trapped inside the air bubble holding up the boat, but red-tape and paperwork prevented any timely response.”

There were three other crew members on board with Van Hill, who all made it out safely.

“He passed doing what he loved,” said Pool.

Van Hill is survived by his wife and four children.

Pool started a GoFundMe to help the family cover costs of living while they took extended time off work to support each other during the lengthy process.

Funds raised will also be used to cover the costs of spreading Van Hill’s ashes “on his favorite beach in Belize, where him and his wife were in the process of building their forever home that they worked tremendously hard for.”

READ MORE: Frustration grows as captain still missing, boat still submerged in Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Kayaker’s body recovered in Kalamalka Lake

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesDeathVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix
Next story
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Families gather to pick blueberries and blow bubbles at Shames Mountain during the Blueberry Festival on Aug. 12, marking the event’s revival after two decades. The festival, organized by the Shames Mountain Ski and Snowboard Club as part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days, celebrated the club’s 50th anniversary and offered a joyful day of community connection. (Angie Healey photo)
Blueberry Festival revived at Shames Mountain for 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days

Changes to rules, prize structure in store for Kitimat Fishing Derby

The Tyee Test Fishery is warning that Steelhead stocks in the Skeena River are very low this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River steelhead numbers reach alarming low