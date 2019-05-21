File photo of snowmobiler in B.C.

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Mounties say a body that was spotted in Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories last week has been recovered, and has been confirmed to be one of three missing snowmobilers.

Police had already suspended the search for the trio over the weekend after the body was sighted from a helicopter in an area of open water, along with debris, on Friday.

They say in a news release that RCMP dispatched a crew on board a helicopter Monday morning and were able to land and retrieve the body, along with some of the debris.

The NWT Coroner Service has confirmed the identity of the deceased as Samuel Boucher, 65, of Lutsel’ke.

Boucher, along with 23-year-old Cammy Boucher and another man, left the Yellowknife area on a snowmobile Monday bound for Lutsel’ke on the eastern edge of the lake, but were reported overdue on Tuesday.

Police had previously not known the identity of the other man, but now say they believe it was Jake Gully, 28, of Fort Good Hope.

“The helicopter performed a surveillance patrol, for possible sighting of the remaining missing two persons. There were no sightings of the two persons, and no further debris noted,” the police news release on Tuesday stated.

RCMP had explained that the helicopter crew that spotted the body Friday wasn’t able to land on the ice at the time, so photos that were taken from the air were used to determine that it was in fact a deceased person.

The three travellers were believed to have departed Dettah at approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 13. They were aboard a 1990s era Black Bombardier Scandic two seater, towing two toboggans.

Police say they will continue to survey the area around Ethen Island for any sign of the remaining two missing persons, but that evidence leads them to believe they may have suffered the same fate as Samuel Boucher.

READ MORE: Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

READ MORE: Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis
Next story
Feds to buy Arctic ships from Irving to prevent layoffs

Just Posted

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to return to Quesnel court next week

Adams is facing a breach of probation charge stemming from a 2015 conviction in Smithers

Northwest Fire Centre open burn ban lifted

Recent rain, cooler temperatures have lowered the region’s fire risk

Telkwa pot plant application passes review

Cannabis company claims new Health Canada regulations are working in its favour

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

Most Read