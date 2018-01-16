Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail

Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic

The Trail and Greater District RCMP confirmed a body was found in the trunk of burnt out vehicle near Genelle.

In a Tuesday night news release, police report that the vehicle was left abandoned and set ablaze on Highway 22 on the weekend.

“The death is being treated as suspicious,” the release stated.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle fire just outside the Genelle Flats on the southbound shoulder of Highway 22 approximately 11 km north of Trail.

B.C. RCMP investigators also attended the scene.

The discovery caused a closure of the highway to permit investigators to process the scene on Sunday and until around 5 p.m. Monday.

Given the circumstances, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and Trail RCMP Detachment were investigating the suspicious death at press time.

The burnt-out vehicle was a grey 1999 Honda Civic four-door sedan.

No further information is being released at this time, the RCMP said.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. In particular, police seek to speak with anyone who was in this area during the weekend of Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

Members of the public are asked to call the Greater Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Anyone wishing to provide information can also do so anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

RCMP photos of 1999 Honda Civic, four-door sedan, grey in colour, tied to a suspicious death. (RCMP handout)