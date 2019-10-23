Board selected for new Houston Airport Society

It’s focused on improvements to the airport

Organization of the new Houston Airport Society continued Oct. 17 when a board of directors was chosen and constitution and bylaws adopted.

With the above in hand, the society will now submit the paperwork to provincial officials well in advance of an Oct. 31 deadline for formal status.

“Everyone was united on working together on working on grants and other initiatives to bring money in to fund maintenance and upgrades to the facility and the clubhouse,” said Sue Jones, one of the society’s organizers.

At the meeting were representatives from user groups, chiefly Houston Off Road Users, Houston Mud Drags, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) and the Houston Flying Club.

From those groups, the society’s board was selected — local pilot Chuck Dickson is president with Ken Stoelwinder from the Houston Flying Club and Brent Oprendries from the Houston Off Road Society as directors.

The treasurer is Russ Gutnecht and Sue Jones from CASARA is secretary.

Jones said airport users are pleased that District of Houston councillor Troy Reitsma has been named as the District’s liasion to the society and will also act as one of its directors.

The decision to form a society comes after the District of Houston, which owns the airport, is pondering its future.

Extensive upgrades are needed, particularly resurfacing the runway, but the District doesn’t have the money required.

With a society in place, the intent is to show community support for the facility when grants are requested from outside agencies and senior governments.

The key message is to demonstrate the importance of the airport from groups who use its ground facilities as well as for first responder air access, fire fighting access, air ambulance and to coordinate ground and air searches, said Jones.

Ideas to be developed include airport revenue generators such as selling fuel and holding larger events at the airport.

“It was a very productive meeting,” Jones added of the gathering.

A 2017 study commissioned by the District places the cost of improvements at $4.2 million, a figure the District now says would have to be revised because of the time that’s passed since the study was completed.

One immediate factor is resurfacing the asphalt as it is expected to signficantly deteriorate after 2020.

Previous story
Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Just Posted

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach set to follow in Nathan Cullen’s footsteps

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Most Read