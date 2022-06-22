Block Watch possible for Granisle

Granisle could soon have a Block Watch program intended to deter and prevent criminal activity. (Contributed illustration)

Granisle could soon have its own Block Watch program in response to worries about reports of crime in the small community on the shores of Babine Lake.

The idea was discussed at a June 7 community meeting attended by officers from the Houston RCMP detachment which includes Granisle within its coverage area.

Sgt. Mark Smaill, the officer in charge of the Houston detachment, described the meeting as encouraging for the potential to set up Block Watch.

“There was definitely some interest. But it has to be community driven. It can’t be from an officer because if the officer is transferred, that can affect the program. So we really need these community champions to get things going,” he said.

What Block Watch does do, Smaill continued, is have neighbours watch out for their neighbourhoods and for each other.

Activities or circumstances that are not considered normal or suspicious are then reported to the police for follow up.

In B.C., a community Block Watch program can be established through the Block Watch Society of B.C. which offers specific training to volunteers about taking notes and other matters that would aid police.

Smaill acknowledged reports of crime in Granisle, but said reported crime statistics so far in comparison to previous years do not show an increase.

He said residents should not hesitate to call the RCMP should they see something suspicious or out of the ordinary, stressing that communication is vital between the police and the community.

“Sometimes, if we hear something, it could be third or fourth hand or if we hear a rumour and we then try to follow the trail, the story could change,” he said.

Mayor Linda McGuire said the Village of Granisle council favours learning more about what a Block Watch program could bring to the community.

“Our council will be open to discussion/dialogue regarding a Block Watch program,” she said.

At the same time, the council continues to press the RCMP to establish a more permanent presence in the community.

Officers from Houston have a regular schedule to visit Granisle weekly in addition to responding to calls for service.

Granisle did have its own detachment but as the population dropped in the years following the closure of two nearby mines, it was closed and the members transferred to Houston. The Houston detachment then became responsible for policing the community and surrounding area.

The council has exchanged letters with Chief Superintendent Warren Brown who is in charge of the RCMP in northern B.C. and met with him via Zoom on June 6, the day before the community meeting.

“Our concerns were heard. However, we were disappointed to hear there is no immediate plan to place [RCMP] members back into our community,” said McGuire following the meeting.

“The decision was based on the challenges throughout the province and nation-wide surrounding recruitment,” she said. “There simply are not enough members to place in many communities.”

The RCMP do maintain a satellite office space in Granisle as well as two houses that once served as residences for RCMP members.

“As a result of a proactive collaboration with the health centre, we now have a registered psychiatric nurse and a police officer patrolling the area and responding to referrals,” said Smaill of police presence in Granisle.

“This kind of cooperation between community services and the police have contributed to a more fulsome response to a broader range of calls, including mental health and addiction support from the nurse who attends with the police officer.”

“Recognizing the limited resources both in policing and health service, we will endeavour to work with the Granisle community, and in conjunction with service providers in Granisle / Houston area, to offer the support the village requires,” Smaill added.

McGuire said the council will continue its lobbying when members go to Whistler in September for the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. It’s also the time when local councils can meet with provincial and other officials.