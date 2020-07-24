(The Canadian Press)

Black box data of Ukraine plane shot down by Iran analysed by investigators

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says a team of international investigators has completed a preliminary analysis of the data from the flight recorders of the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down by Iran in January.

The black boxes from Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 arrived in Paris earlier this week.

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

TSB chair Kathy Fox says this initial review of the data is an important milestone, but she stressed the investigation is far from over.

Fox says she knows families are seeking answers about why Iran’s military fired two missiles at the passenger jet on Jan. 8 shortly after take-off from the Tehran airport and that they are eager to learn what data was recovered.

The TSB says international agreements prevent the TSB from sharing any specific information, but Canada is urging Iran to release factual information from the recorders as soon as possible.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Just Posted

Smithers RCMP seek missing man from Yukon

Roy Pawluk has medical conditions and has not been seen since noon, July 23

Northern Health sees eight new Covid-19 cases

A significant BC-wide jump in cases by 30

8 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s northwest as cases increase dramatically

That brings the total test-positive cases in the region to 25

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Most Read