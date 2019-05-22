Bird Populations Indicate Ecosystem Health

Every year wildlife associations such as the National Geographic and the Audubon Society contribute to an annual global bird count, tracking avian species around the world. This week on May 25 in Houston, a group of bird watchers is going to meet at the A&W at six in the morning. From there they are going out to help paint a picture of the global bird population, a major indicator of ecosystem health.

Cindy Verbeek and the crew will bird watch for 12 hours, with smaller groups welcome to join by meeting at the Canfor Hatchery at 10 a.m. for a one-hour birding blitz perfect for beginners and small children. There will be a potluck and prizes for notable sightings to make for a festive event. Anyone is welcome to join, and binoculars will be provided for those joining at 10 a.m..

Bird populations are an indicator of a number of factors in the ecosystem. While migratory birds illustrate the health of various ecosystems from South America to the Arctic, sedentary bird populations give us a long term look at how our ecosystems are fairing. As many of them are insectivores, their migratory patterns can indicate the health of the base of the food chain all over the world.

If you have any questions about this event or any questions regarding what you can do to support our ecosystem please contact Cindy Verbeek at cindy.verbeek@arocha.ca, or stop by the hatchery for more details.