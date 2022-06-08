Bird ocunting in Houston

Bird counting

After a long day on May 28 of rain Cindy Verbeek confirmed that the bird watching workshop was a go at 6 p.m. starting at the Duck Pond. Before everyone met up there had already been 41 species of birds reported. It turns out that after a good rain it is quite ideal conditions for bird counting as that’s when all species come out to feed hey all gather in and start symphony of bird calls. (L) Reece Arky, one of the nature centers summer students, checks a bird app for what species he is seeing. Marjorie Lieuwen is zooming in on with her binoculars and Michael Dewar and Courtenay Crucil are learning from Cindy Verbeek. (Angleique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

