Bingo in Houston

Houston Community Services held their first Bingo event at the Houston Community Hall on Sept. 20. The doors opened at 6:30 p.m. Over 100 people attended which was a pleasant surprise to the organizers. Prizes were donated from local businesses and cash prizes are anticipated for future dates. Proceeds from the Bingo events will help fund the the new thrift store. Bingo will be held on the third Wednesday of every month. Everyone is welcome. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)