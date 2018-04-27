B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

An eye witness described the scene as “scary” after seeing a bike dragging underneath a moving van along Victoria’s waterfront.

Cyclist Holly Peterson saw a white van drag the wheel-less pedal bike underneath it before being boxed in by two other vehicles, but not before leaving the wheels of the bike behind it.

Police confirmed there had been a hit and run near Bushby St. when the driver of the van suffered a medical crisis. The driver then continued another six blocks until he was eventually stopped near Cook St.

“Two cars had like boxed him in so he couldn’t get away and there were wheels several metres behind him kinda dragging on the road,” Peterson said. “And we thought the bike had fallen off the rack of a neighbouring car. But what had happened was someone got hit over here and there was a hit and run and he managed to get all the way to Beacon Hill Park.”

Both the driver of the van and the injured cyclist were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where they remained Friday morning.

“We saw a bike frame just being dragged underneath the van and it was really scary…we went by four bends of the road and found out that he had been hit way back here,” Peterson said. “It was insane it was like a kilometre at least.”

arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting
Next story
World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Just Posted

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Snowy winter meant high costs: LDM

Rapid melting could cause floods

Houston Fire Department working harder

The Houston Volunteer Fire Department has seen a significant increase in the… Continue reading

Houston athlete trying out for regional girls’ team

Zone 7 girls’ team is first in eight years

HVAC overhaul to continue this summer

Upgrades at Houston Secondary School (HSS) are a long-time coming, according to… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read