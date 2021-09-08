Bike and Bail event for Cops for Cancer

Constables Harry Dhaliwal and Hank Lee, who are both participating in the 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de North, held a Bike and Bail fundraising event on Aug. 31 in Houston. The premise of the event was that individuals were nominated to be picked up and escorted to the Houston detachment parking lot and asked to pedal on a stationary bike or get lifted into the air on a boom lift until they raise money for their bail.

Cops for Cancer is a nation-wide annual distance biking event held to raise money for cancer research.

Houston Today spoke to Cst. Dhaliwal about the event, who said between 300 and 500 people attended the event, and 19 people were nominated to be escorted. “I appreciate everyone who donated time and money, as well as Allan Olesen of D & A Crane, who donated and operated the boom lift all day,” he said.

A total of $13,000 has been raised. As a result of the event, Cst. Dhaliwal and Cst. Lee are closer to hitting their original fundraising goal of $20,000.

According to Cst. Dhaliwal, there are several more fundraising events planned leading up to the start of the Tour de North on Sept. 17. On Sept. 9 there will be a car wash co-hosted with the Houston Fire Department. There will also be two raffle board events each costing $25 dollars per square to enter. The first will be for a BBQ valued at over $500, and the second will be for a cross net and summer gift package also valued at $500.

Previously, the two constables hosted a event in which they rode around on a dickie bicycle selling ice cream, the event raised $1,950.

Both constables will be joined by Smithers Deputy Sheriff Dawn MacKay forming a team called the Bulkley Valley Cycling All-stars on the Tour de North ride, which is a seven-day, 850km trek beginning in Prince George on Sept. 17 and ending in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23.

If you would like to donate to the Bulkley Valley All-Stars, please visit the team donation site at https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/Cops%20for%20Cancer/?team_id=480522&pg=team&fr_id=27811