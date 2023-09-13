Elaine Alix has gifted one of her huge cabbage to her friend Tina Tofsrud seen here in the photo. Tina has plans on using the huge leaves to make her delicious cabbage rolls. No better way to show love than by sharing the goods from ones garden. (submitted photo/ Elaine Alix)

Big cabbage

Elaine Alix has gifted one of her huge cabbage to her friend Tina Tofsrud seen here in this photo. Tina has plans on using the huge leaves to make her delicious cabbage rolls. No better way to show love than by sharing the goods from ones garden. (submitted photo/ Elaine Alix)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smashing good time ahead at pickleball tournament for mental health in Penticton

Just Posted

Following recent rains, campfire restrictions have been eased in several communities within BC Wildfire Service’s Northwest Fire Centre, bringing warmth and comfort back to outdoor enthusiasts. (Leon Contreras/Unsplash)
BC Wildfire Service eases campfire ban in northwest

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine Thornhill Director Ted Ramsey criticizes the regional district’s inefficiencies, highlighting Thornhill’s need for self-governance and financial autonomy, as he prepares to submit an application to incorporate the community into its own city. (Staff photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Thornhill to incorporate as city, seek independence from regional district

An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Shooting in Smithers leaves 44-year-old man seriously injured

The City of Terrace has apologized to Jessica McCallum-Miller, shown here being sworn in as a city councillor in 2018, for what it terms “system racism” causing her to resign. (Black Press Media file photo)
City of Terrace apologizes to former city councillor for ‘systemic racism’