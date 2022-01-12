Bibles found in Houston

A Houston couple is engaging with other members of the community to try to return two Anglican bibles to the family of their original owners. The bibles are dated back to the early 1900s.

Tarey Walles, along her wife Tammy found the personalized bibles while organizing their basement, and then took to Facebook to share pictures of the bibles to try to get the word out.

“We were doing some organizing in the downstairs space in our home and came across them tucked far back in a cupboard,” Walles told Houston Today. “We just wanted to return to them to the family of the owners, as there are personal things written in them.”

No leads have come forth as of yet, but Walles is confident that the bibles will eventually find their way home, despite the fact that they could have come from a very long ways away. One of them has Calgary written in the front.

“People are already spreading the word, and I absolutely think we’ll be able to return them. We had also previously found a diary tucked up in the basement ceiling and through social media, we were able to return it to the rightful owner. When she lived in this house she was a little girl; she was so happy to get the diary back,” said Walles.

Walles says that they have yet to contact either of the two Anglican churches in town for help, but it’s something that they plan on doing this week.

If anyone has any information on who the bibles originally belonged too, or where they came from, contact Walles at wtarey@gmail.com.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

