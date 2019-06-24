Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular service and wildfire emergency preparedness.

Those were the top two concerns noted in a survey conducted by the RDBN at the Burns Lake Trade Show in late April.

LOOK BACK: Over 1,600 people attend Burns Lake trade show

The survey, made available on June 7, also showed the third and fourth main concerns of residents are the mid-term timber supply and public engagement.

The RDBN has been working to improve rural internet service and that goal received a boost in March when the Ministry of Citizens’ Services announced it would invest $50 million in rural internet expansion.

READ MORE: Government gives $50 million for rural internet

Another section of the survey asked respondents to rank two of the best options for spending the $5.8 million the RDBN received in late March from the $100 million Northern Capital and Planning Grant which the provincial government announced in February.

RELATED: Burns Lake gets $3.4 million in infrastructure grant

The top option was “improved recycling”, and was favoured by 36.4 per cent of respondents; followed by “planning for parks and recreation” at 29.9 per cent; “economic development” at 19.5 per cent; “solid waste management” at 11.7 per cent; and “other” options at 2.6 per cent.

RDBN chairperson Gerry Thiessen told Black Press in April that the district was examining how the money could be spent on infrastructure needs.

A total of 46 people took the survey and most were from Burns Lake and Electoral Area B.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
