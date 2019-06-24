Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular service and wildfire emergency preparedness.

Those were the top two concerns noted in a survey conducted by the RDBN at the Burns Lake Trade Show in late April.

The survey, made available on June 7, also showed the third and fourth main concerns of residents are the mid-term timber supply and public engagement.

The RDBN has been working to improve rural internet service and that goal received a boost in March when the Ministry of Citizens’ Services announced it would invest $50 million in rural internet expansion.

Another section of the survey asked respondents to rank two of the best options for spending the $5.8 million the RDBN received in late March from the $100 million Northern Capital and Planning Grant which the provincial government announced in February.

The top option was “improved recycling”, and was favoured by 36.4 per cent of respondents; followed by “planning for parks and recreation” at 29.9 per cent; “economic development” at 19.5 per cent; “solid waste management” at 11.7 per cent; and “other” options at 2.6 per cent.

RDBN chairperson Gerry Thiessen told Black Press in April that the district was examining how the money could be spent on infrastructure needs.

A total of 46 people took the survey and most were from Burns Lake and Electoral Area B.

