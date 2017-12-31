Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention
Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal
UPDATE: Detour opened. A fatal accident closed Highway 16 west of Prince George Thursday afternoon.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the Houston Public Library on Dec.… Continue reading
On Dec. 9, 2017 at the Smithers Winter Classic Taekwon-Do Championships, 71… Continue reading
Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them
Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.
Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls
Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan
But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly
Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now
North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November
Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship
The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver
